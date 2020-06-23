APNU/AFC Govt transfers prime riverfront land in waning days of administration

…APNU/AFC Land Giveaway

In the waning days of the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) coalition government, evidence has emerged of the incumbent administration transferring large tracts of land and property into the hands of a few.

A case in point is Bosai Minerals Group, located at Republic Avenue, Mackenzie, Linden, in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) which had a total of 1.427 acres of land transferred to it by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

The order was signed by Finance Minister Winston Jordan on June 11, 2020.

The land, which has no infrastructure on it, includes 0.353 acres at Lot 53 portion of Plantation Surapana on the banks of the Demerara river. Another 0.356 acres on the banks of the river were also transferred.