APNU/AFC agents object to “migrated persons” voting for APNU/AFC

Agents of the APNU/AFC are continuing to arbitrarily raise objections, repeating its baseless claim that certain persons who voted at the March 2 polls were either dead or migrated.

For ballot box 5055, the APNU/AFC made 24 objections on the basis of its claims. But, the recount shows that for that ballot box, the PPP/C only garnered three votes while two other parties collectively garnered three votes.

This means that the APNU/AFC is contending that 18 persons who would have voted for the APNU/AFC were “migrated”.