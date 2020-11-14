Another 150 Guyanese receive land titles, transports

Some 150 Region Six residents on Friday received their land titles and transports when the Housing and Water Ministry’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) took its Dream Realised housing drive to East Berbice.

Minister Collin Croal told Berbicians at the University of Guyana’s Tain Campus that the initiative was in keeping with the Administration’s manifesto promise to expand the housing sector.

“It is our plan in the future to strengthen all of our regional offices, and that they provide the level of service that does not require you to travel to Georgetown for basic information and enquiries,” he is quoted by the Department of Public Information as saying.

Meanwhile, according to the DPI report, Minister within the Ministry Susan Rodrigues spoke of the importance of obtaining documentation for homeownership.

“For those who want to occupy their land and start to occupy their homes, we recognise that in order for you to do so, especially if you have to approach a lending institution or a bank, you need your title in your hand.”

For this reason, the new PPP/C Government has made distributing land titles that were stalled under the previous Administration a priority.

Residents were delighted to receive their documents.

A comprehensive approach was taken for the event, which included representatives from banks, utilities and insurance companies.

Dream Realised was first held on October 16-17, 2020, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. At that event, 350 land titles and transports were distributed to Regions Three and Four residents.

The Dream Realised initiative will next be held in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).