62 new Covid cases recorded; 11 in ICU

Guyana has recorded 62 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,724 as of November 13, 2020.

The total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 138. The latest fatality is a 61-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

According to the Ministry of Health, 11 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

43 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 45 in institutional isolation and 840 in home isolation.

To date 23,997 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, 3,688 persons have been recovered from the virus.