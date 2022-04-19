Americans remanded for presenting forged COVID test certificates

Two United States citizens who were arrested at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) with allegedly forged COVID-19 test certificates were charged on Wednesday and remanded to prison.

Jesse Vick, 24, and William Ross, 26, were charged with the offence of uttering a forged document.

They appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond-Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court, where they pleaded not guilty to separate charges.

They were both remanded to prison, and the case was scheduled to continue on May 10.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that the man and woman were outgoing passengers on a Caribbean Airlines flight – BW526 – destined for the JFK International Airport, New York.

However, while checking in, they handed over their Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test results from the Sheriff Medical Centre, which showed that they tested negative. Upon examination, the documents were suspected to be forged. As such, contact was made with the Sheriff Medical Centre which proved that the documents were indeed forged.

The duo was immediately handed over to the Police and subsequently placed on station bail.

Police did not release the photographs of Vick and Ross.