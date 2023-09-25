Amazon Warriors claim first CPL title after thrashing TKR

Guyana Amazon Warriors 99/1 (Ayub 52*, Hope 32*; Hosein 1/21) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 94 all out (Carty 38, Deyal 16; Pretorius 4/26, Motie 2/7) by 9 wickets

It was a historic night at Providence as Guyana Amazon Warriors won the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final with a 9-wicket win over the Trinbago Knight Riders, ensuring a maiden CPL title for the franchise.

Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and chose to bowl first, producing a disciplined performance to bowl the Knight Riders out for just 94. Imran Tahir and Gudakesh Motie produced valuable economical spells, while Dwaine Pretorius took four wickets.

It was a nervy chase from the Amazon Warriors in front of a home crowd as the Knight Riders tried to restrict runs with spin, however, Saim Ayub and Shai Hope, the two leading run scorers in CPL this season, would ultimately see the team over the line, winning by 9 wickets.

Despite a 24-run opening stand between Chadwick Walton and Mark Deyal, the Knight Riders lost wickets at regular intervals, with three falling to seam bowling in the powerplay, including key batter Nicholas Pooran.

Captain Kieron Pollard would fall straight after the powerplay, as spin began to play a vital role, with Motie and Tahir causing havoc, taking a combined four wickets between them and conceding just 15 runs in total. Keacy Carty would attempt to lead the resistance for the Knight Riders, but as he ran out of partners he found himself taking more risks, eventually falling to a brilliant Shimron Hetmyer catch. The Knight Riders would finish 94 all out.

Guyana Amazon Warriors lost the early wicket of Keemo Paul, who was opening, which added tension to their chase. Knight Riders would deploy both Akeal Hosein and Sunil Narine in the powerplay in an attempt to prise more wickets, but the Amazon Warriors would end the powerplay on 29-1.

Saim Ayub and Shai Hope would show the form that has led to them leading the run-scoring charts this season, combining to take the Amazon Warriors to victory, Ayub bringing up his half-century with a six from the last ball of the chase, to take the Warriors to a maiden CPL title win.

