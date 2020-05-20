Alibaba Foundation donates testing kits, face masks to Health Ministry

The Ministry of Public Health today received a donation of 30,000 face masks and 1,536 COVID-19 testing kits from the Alibaba Foundation in the People’s Republic of China.

This contribution will boost efforts to protect the frontline response to COVID-19 while ensuring more persons are tested for the disease.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Ministry was the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud.

Dr. Persaud noted that testing has been “ramped up” to contain the virus and ensure more persons are protected.

“We have been doing more testing; therefore, test kits are vital. We know that the frontline response to COVID-19 has always been to provide adequate protection for everyone who comes in contact with possible cases. So, the masks are vital in providing continuous high-quality services throughout the health system,” the CMO stated.

Deputy Chief of Missions of the Chinese Embassy in Guyana, Chen Xilai said the donation represents the concern and support of the people of China, for the local health sector.

“This is a friendly gesture from Alibaba, a popular E-Commerce company in China. It is a good example of Chinese companies shouldering social responsibility and also a demonstration of Chinese caring about Guyanese,” the Deputy Chief of Missions stated.

He noted that China has been actively contributing to the “containment and treatment of COVID-19 all over the world”.

Since the first COVID-19 case has been detected, this is the second contribution towards this fight from China. The first comprised face masks, protective gear, infrared thermometers, gloves etc.

The donation was facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of International Cooperation. This unit has been fostering international support and consultations for Guyana with an expected outcome of a more effective fight against COVID-19.