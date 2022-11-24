Ali announces major salary adjustments for Joint Services

President Dr Irfaan Ali today announced major salary adjustments for members of the Joint Services, which will take effect January 1, 2023.

He assured that these adjustments are in addition to 8% salary increase already announced for public servants.

He also assured that in time, other categories of workers will benefit from similar adjustments.

For the Guyana Police Force, Constables will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $94,907 to $102,488.

Constables with 5 to 10 years of experience will now receive a salary of no less than $110,000 while those with more than 10 years of experience will receive no less than $115,000.

Lance Corporals will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $108,719 to $115,000. Lance Corporals with 5 to 10 years of experience will now receive a salary of no less than $120,000 while those with more than 10 years will now receive a salary of no less than $125,000.

Corporals will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $111,327 to $125,000. Corporals with 5 to 10 years of experience will now receive a salary of no less than $130,000 while those with more than 10 years of experience will receive a salary of no less than $135,000.

Sergeants will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upward from $128,056 to $140,000. Sergeants with 5 to 10 years of experience will now receive a salary of no less than $145,000 while those with more than 10 years of experience will receive a salary of no less than $150,000.

Inspectors will see adjustments from $163,712 to $170,000. Inspectors with 5 and more years of experience will now receive a salary of no less $175,000.

The salary will go from $178,630 to $185,000 for Chief Inspectors.

Cadet Officers will now have their current minimum salary adjusted from $171,224 to $185,000. Those with 5 and more years of experience will have a salary of no less than $185,000.

Assistant Superintendents will now have a salary of $200,000, upward from $188,979.

Deputy Superintendents will now get $230,000, from $188,978.

Superintendents will see adjustments from $200,299 to $240,000 while Senior Superintendents will now get $320,000 from $296,269.

Assistant Commissioners will now have their current minimum salary adjusted from $418,518 to $425,000.

Rural Constables will have their salary adjusted from $75,203 to $85,000 while neighborhood police will see it going from $84,387 to $95,000.

For firemen and women with 5 to 10 years of experience, their salary will go from $102,488 to $110,000. Those with more than 10 years will now receive a salary of no less than $115,000.

Emergency Medical Technicians will now have their current minimum salary adjusted from $88,143 to $95,000. Those with 5 to 10 years of experience will now receive a salary of no less than $105,000 while those with more will get no less than $110,000.

Leading fire officers will now have their current minimum salary adjusted from $122,241 to $130,000. Those with 5 or more years of experience will now receive a salary of no less than $130,000.

Section leaders will have their current minimum salary adjusted from $154,172 to $174,172.

Sub-Officers will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $154,181 to $174,181. This represents an additional 13 percent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a Sub-Officer. Additionally, Sub-Officers with five and more years of experience will now receive a salary of no less than $174,181.

Station Officer will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $251,639 to $260,000. Additionally, Station Officers with five and more years of experience will now receive a salary of no less than $260,000.

Divisional Officer will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $337,364 to $345,000.

For the Guyana Defence Force, recruits will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $94,485 to $100,000. This represents an additional 5.8 percent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a Recruit. Additionally, Recruits with five and more years of experience will now receive a salary of no less than $100,000.

Privates will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $94,771 to $102,488. This represents an additional 8.1 percent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a Private. Additionally, Privates with five to ten years of experience will now receive a salary of no less than $110,000, and those with more than ten years of experience will now receive a salary of no less than $115,000.

“These revisions to the salaries of the members of the Disciplined Services will benefit an estimated 8000 persons, and will increase the disposable incomes of our men and women in uniform by over $1 billion annually,” President Ali said.

“These salary adjustments come with great costs to the Treasury. We expect you to honour these adjustments with dignity; with hard work; with accountability; with transparency. And we expect you to perform at all times at the highest level. We expect you to deliver a better service to the people of our country.”