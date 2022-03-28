AFC to elect new leadership on June 11

Members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Alliance For Change (AFC) met virtually yesterday Sunday March 27 for their first quarterly meeting of 2022.

High on the agenda of priority issues to be discussed was the holding of the AFC’s National Conference which was deferred last year due to the Covid pandemic.

The members of the National Executive Committee agreed that the National conference would be held on Saturday June 11, 2022. A hybrid system where regional delegates would gather at a central internet ready location and join the on line platform will be employed.

The Alliance For Change National Conference is the highest decision making forum of the Party at which delegates vote for executive members of the Party including the Leader, Chairman, the Deputy Chairman, General Secretary and Treasurer.

In addition the election of ten members each representing the 10 regions of Guyana and four members who represent the Diaspora who are part of NEC are also elected at the National Conference.