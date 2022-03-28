Sol Guyana drops gas prices to $229 & $237 per litre

Effective 14:00hrs today, Sol Guyana has slashed gas prices at all nine of its service stations across the country to $229 for Fuel Save and $237 for V-Power per litre.

This was confirmed by General Manger Earl Caribbon during a telephone interview with this publication moments ago.

The new prices should be reflected at Shell Gas Stations in the country situated at McDoom, Providence, Regent Street, Camp Street, Vlissengen Road, Ogle, Vreed-en-Hoop, Linden, and Corriverton.

“We are encouraged by the move by government to remove the excise tax, we think it’s a very beneficial move in terms of providing affordable fuel to consumers. And, we look forward to passing on any savings to customers…,” Caribbon explained, noting that the company had to wait until taxed stocks were depleted.

Meanwhile, diesel prices remain unchanged at $249 per litre. The company’s General Manager explained that the price in this regard will be lowered when the firm is in a position to do so.

“Diesel is unchanged at this point in time…if and when there are reductions in landing costs of diesel, that will be passed on to customers accordingly…,” he noted.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo had on Wednesday last announced that the excise tax on the importation of fuel will be reduced to zero with immediate effect – in a move intended to ease the burden on the global rise in cost of living being experienced by locals.

At the time, the state-owned GuyOil was retailing gas at $245 per litre, Shell at $246 and $249 per litre, and Rubis at $244 per litre. Diesel was being sold at $248 per litre at Rubis, $249 per litre at Shell and $255 per litre at GuyOil.

GuyOil is now retailing gas at $225 per litre while Rubis is retailing gas at $244 per litre.