Accountant found murdered at Unity home

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of 38-year-old Chooromanie Tulsie, an accountant who resided at Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The incident occurred sometime between 19:30hrs last night and 08:00hrs today, at her house where she resided alone with her five-year-old son.

According to the police, the woman’s body was found at around 08:00hrs today in the lower flat of her house.

She was lying on the ground with a piece of cloth stuffed inside her mouth and a knife stuck at the centre of her throat. Her body was clad in a multi-coloured ‘night dress’.

