8 more Covid deaths take toll to 733

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of September 19, 2021, eight more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 733.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 50 Mahaica-Berbice September 19 Unknown Male 56 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 18 Unvaccinated Female 69 Demerara-Mahaica September 19 Unvaccinated Male 70 Demerara-Mahaica September 20 Unvaccinated Female 74 Demerara-Mahaica September 20 Unvaccinated Female 50 Pomeroon-Supenaam September 19 Unvaccinated Male 58 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 19 Unvaccinated Male 62 Demerara-Mahaica September 19 Partially Vaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 130 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 29,683.

There are 30 persons in ICU, 160 in institutional isolation, 3505 in home isolation, and one in institutional quarantine.

Total recoveries stand at 25255.