7-month-old baby dies at ECD daycare

A 7-month-old baby reportedly suffocated and died at a private daycare at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Tuesday.

The child reportedly fell off the bed and was caught in the sheets.

The distraught parents explained that they received a telephone call informing them that their daughter had fallen off a bed and she was not responding.

“They called me and tell me that our baby was unresponsive when they took her to the health centre and by the time they reached the Georgetown Hospital, she was pronounced dead… she left home good, smiling and everything…,” the father stated.

The devastated mother added that she was contacted two hours after the incident and by the time she arrived at the hospital, she was told that her baby is dead.

“They murder, my child… they say she fall off the bed and wrap up in the sheet and she suffocate,” the mother cried.

An investigation has been launched.

