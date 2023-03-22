Secondary school in Linden attacked by teen ‘gang’

Harmony Secondary School, located in Wismar, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was the recent target of a gang, comprising mostly of teenagers.

The incident has left both teachers and students afraid for their safety.

According to reports, the teenagers stormed into the school armed with scissors, wood, and a knife and attacked a student.

The group had apparently come to the school seeking retaliation for an earlier altercation between the student and a gang member.

As the gang members rampaged through the school, they kicked open doors and assaulted a teacher, leaving her bleeding.

Fearing for their lives, other staff members locked themselves in a room until police and officials from the Department of Education arrived on the scene.

“These guys ran into the school, ran past the security, and kicked open the door that is close to the auditorium. The teen then hit one of my colleagues in her face which caused her to bleed,” a teacher related.

This publication was also informed that as a result of the attack, a child was hospitalised.

This is not the first attack at Harmony Secondary School, according to reports reaching this publication.

And as a result, teachers and parents are demanding better security measures.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, teachers and parents took to the streets with placards, calling for a police officer to be stationed at the school to prevent future attacks.

One parent on the scene of the protest said that the attack on teachers needs to stop. He further called for the young criminals to be immediately arrested.

“Bullyism should never occur in a school… it must always be a safe environment. Teachers are being harassed by parents, students are being harassed by neighborhood gangs…we cannot sit back and allow this to become the new normal. We have to stand up against it”, the parent said.

Meanwhile, another parent condemned the act by saying that more abled-bodied securities are needed in schools around Guyana.

“We need all officials, we need the ministry, we need community activists…we need our religious bodies to let us come together and work. I believe that all schools need proper security. We need persons we are able and capable, are trained and can defend”.”

“We have a lot of female security guards and they are not able to keep off a gang. Imagine the gang kicking down the gate, five, six, seven of them and you have one female security guard in the hut.”

Meanwhile, police officials have confirmed that the incident is currently under investigation.

--- ---