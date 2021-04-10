7 days mandatory quarantine for persons travelling to Suriname

The Government of Suriname has revised its COVID-19 Protocols which will now see persons travelling there being mandated to quarantine for seven days upon their arrival.

This is in additional to the established requirement of a negative PCR test, according to Public Works Minister Juan Edghill.

“Guyanese who intend to or are planning to travel to Suriname, whether by air or by boat, (are advised that) the Government of Suriname has instituted new measures because of what is happening in Suriname in relation to COVID-19,” Edghill said in a social media announcement.

He noted that specific hotels have been identified for persons to use for their quarantine period.

According to reports coming out of the Dutch country, there are more than 9,000 COVID-19 cases and the death toll is over 170.

In addition, Suriname has instituted a curfew from today, Saturday April 10, 2021 to Friday April 23, 2021 from;

● Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 April from 6:00 pm in the evening to 5:00 am.

● Monday April 12 to Friday April 16 daily from 20:00 in the evening to 05:00 in the morning.

● Friday April 16 from 8:00 PM FULL LOCK DOWN to Monday April 19 until 5:00 AM.

● Monday April 19 to Friday April 23 daily from 20:00 in the evening to 05:00 in the morning.

According to Minister Edghill, this will now see the scheduled trip from the Canawaima Ferry Service in Guyana to Suriname on Sunday being postponed to Monday.

He reminded that only Guyanese and Suriname are allowed to use the ferry service. Diplomats and other officials from international organizations will need special approval to access the ferry service.

See below for the list of approved Hotels for mandatory quarantine in Suriname: