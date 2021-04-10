Home latest news All Guyanese in St Vincent are safe – President Ali
Recent Articles
All Guyanese in St Vincent are safe – President Ali
President Dr Irfaan Ali has said that all Guyanese living and working in the Caricom island state of St Vincent and Grenadines (SVG), where...
Georgetown drainage pumps fully operational
With the Hydromet Department predicting instances of high-intensity rainfall over the next three to four days, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha on Friday conducted a...
New Amsterdam, Skeldon Line Path Secondary Schools get smart classrooms
Region Six now has smart classrooms in public schools for the first time. Today, the Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand commissioned smart classrooms...
West Dem duo charged for trafficking narcotics
Police in Region Three have arrested and charged a man and a woman after they were found in possession of a quantity of narcotics. Hemwattie...
Robbery convict escapes from Mazaruni prison
A Providence Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara man who was serving a 56-month sentence after he was convicted for robbery under arms escaped from...
GTT launches new MyGTT App
With a mandate to make doing business easier for its customers, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, launched...
1 arrested after robbing Kaneville resident of bicycle
A Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, resident was robbed just after midnight on Thursday by three men, one of whom was armed with a knife. Police...
Guyana records 105 new COVID-19 cases
The Ministry of Health has reported that some 105 more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours This now...
President Ali extends condolences on passing of Prince Philip
See below for contents of a Letter sent by President Dr Irfaan Ali to Her Majesty on the passing of His Royal Highness Prince...
Guyana’s CDC, PSC mobilising support for St Vincent
The Private sector Commission (PSC) of Guyana is collaborating with the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) here to lend support to the government and people...