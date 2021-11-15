69-Y-O man moves to overturn 19-year jail time for child rape

A 69-year-old pensioner who is currently serving a 19-year prison sentence for raping an underage girl has appealed against the severity of his jail term.

Back in 2017, George Robin of No 3 Village, West Coast Berbice, was found guilty by a jury of engaging in sexual penetration of a girl under 16 years.

He committed the offence on February 6, 2017. A probation report revealed that Robin, who once served in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), was a well-respected elder in his community. However, investigations done by a probation officer found that he displayed perverted behaviour towards young girls.

It was disclosed that whenever young girls visited Robin’s shop, he would usually make sexual remarks that would make them uncomfortable. Similar incidents, according to the report, also occurred at schools, where Robin worked as a vendor.

Meanwhile, the young girl, in a victim impact statement, said that ever since she was raped, she has been suffering from depression and emotional trauma. “I feel depressed and angry. I would like for him to go to jail, he deserves to be punished. I would like to forget about it but I don’t know if I ever can.”

Justice Brassington Reynolds urged the convict to use his time behind bars to reflect on what he did. The Judge told him that he will benefit from programmes to make him a better person.