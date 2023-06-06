$67M worth of ganja found in Corentyne

Some $67 million worth of marijuana was on Monday discovered at Number 65 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) during an operation conducted by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

Reports are that the ranks conducted their operation in the vicinity of a koker in the village and a subsequent search of the nearby bushes resulted in the discovery of eight bulky bags containing several parcels suspected to be the illicit drugs.

The suspect narcotics were transported to CANU’s Headquarters where it was tested positive for cannabis, amounting to 491.6lbs.

Two persons have since been taken into police custody pending investigations.

--- ---