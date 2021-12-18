6 killed in WCB accident

Six persons have died in a horrific accident at Plantation Ross Village, West Coast Berbice.

Reports are the 3-vehicle firey smash-up occurred at about 03:00h (3am).

The deceased have been identified as: Joel Jacobs, 29, of Sophia, Georgetown; Jamal Lynch, 22, of 26 Hopetown, WCB; Linden MacFarlane, 23, of Bel Air ,WCB, who were travelling in motor vehicle, PNN 3526, while Jashaun Saul, 20, of Bel Air, WCB; Keanna Dow of Belladrum, WCB, and Gary Blair were in the second vehicle, PWW 208.

This story is developing. INews will bring you more details later.