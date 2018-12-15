5 including toddler injured as car turns turtle

At least five persons, including a baby, were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre on Friday afternoon after the motorcar in which they were travelling reportedly slammed into the back of a truck before turning turtle.

The accident occurred at about 15:40h on the Providence Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck bearing registration numbers GMM 8660 was heading North along the access road in the inner lane when the motor car PLL 3653 heading in the same direction attempted to switch lanes and swerved into the back of the truck.

The driver of the truck, Omar Bynoe declined to comment on the incident.

Public-spirited citizens pulled several persons from the wreckage, including a baby, and rushed them to the hospital.

This publication was told that the injured persons did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Police have since launched an investigation into the accident.