From a total of 455 samples, 49 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Thursday.

The new statistics were provided in the Health Ministry’s dashboard showing that there are now 6745 confirmed cases and 170 deaths.

In the facilities, four patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 54 in institutional isolation and 43 in institutional quarantine.

There are also 449 persons on home isolation. Some 6068 have recovered completely.

To date, Guyana has tested 42,782 individuals.