46 new COVID-19 cases detected; 8 in ICU

Guyana has once again seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with 46 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard today, the total number of COVID-19 cases is now 4,208. But only 838 of these cases are currently active, that is, eight patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the other 830 persons in isolation.

There are now 35 persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, some 3,242 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease to date.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 126. The latest fatalities were recorded on Saturday when a 48-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 67-year-man from Region One (Barima-Waini) died while receiving care at medical facilities.

A total of 19,944 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Guyana.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: