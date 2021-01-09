40-Y-O labourer remanded over sexual activity with child family member

A 40-year-old man was on Friday remanded to prison after being arraigned for engaging in sexual activity with a young family member.

The police said that Dane Thomas, a Labourer of China Town, Kamuni Creek, Demerara River was arrested and charged on Friday for Sexual Activity with a Child Family Member Contrary to Section 10 (3) (a) of the Sexual Offences Act 8:03, which occurred during 1st and 31st December 2020 at the said address.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ali-Seepaul at Leonora Magistrate Court on Friday, where the indictable charges were read to him and he was not required to plea.

Thomas was then remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to January 21, 2021.