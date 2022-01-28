4 mothers remanded for dousing woman with acid

Four women were today remanded to prison for allegedly dousing another woman with an acidic substance, causing her to be severely burnt.

Jointly charged with attempted murder are 28-year-old Jennifer Validen, a mother of three, of Albouystown, Georgetown; 28-year-old Alana Holder, a mother of three, of East La Penitence, Georgetown; 21-year-old Gailann Marks, a mother of two, of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown; and 26-year-old Latifah DaCosta, a mother of one of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

They were brought before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where they were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on January 21, at Princes Street, Georgetown, they caused grievous bodily harm to 24-year-old Renesha Maxwell of West Ruimveldt, with intent to commit murder.

The accused will make their next court appearance on February 25.

Reports are that Maxwell had taken a taxi from Leopold Street, and as she was travelling, she observed a car following her.

With this realisation, she reportedly told the driver to stop, and as soon as the car came to a halt, four females exited the trailing car and approached her. One of the females then threw a liquid substance on her, after which she immediately felt a burning sensation about her body and began to scream.

She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was seen and treated by a doctor, and was later admitted with burns to her back and left hand. Her condition is now regarded as stable.