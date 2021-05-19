4 more die from Covid-19 taking death toll to 349

Four more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s overall death toll to 349.

This also means that for May 2021, a total of 50 deaths have been recorded.

The latest fatalities are all males ages 37, 50, 54, and 73. They hailed from Regions Ten, Four, Four and Six respectively.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.