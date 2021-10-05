4 more COVID-19 deaths recorded, 115 new cases

The Ministry of Health has announced that four more persons, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 807.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at various medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Male 69 Mahaica-Berbice October 04 Unvaccinated Female 74 Demerara-Mahaica October 04 Unvaccinated Male 66 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara October 04 Unvaccinated Male 70 Demerara-Mahaica October 04 Unvaccinated

Based on the Ministry’s daily statistics 115 new cases of the virus was recorded in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of confirmed cases to 32,701 with 28,246 recoveries.

There are 34 persons currently housed in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit along with 129 persons in institutional isolation. Additionally, there are two persons in institutional quarantine.

Thus far, 15,505 males have contracted the virus while 17,196 females have tested positive. Some 324,222 tests have been administered.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.22), which are in effect October 31, 2021. This order emphasises:

the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.