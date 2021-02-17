4 homeless after Corentyne fire

Four persons are now homeless after a fire of unknown origin on Tuesday destroyed a house at Number 76 Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

A 22-year-old housewife, Kimberly Barnette was at home with her two children; ages 2 and 4.

According to woman, she was cooking and doing other chores, while the children were playing. At around 11:45hrs, her four-year-old son told her that the house was on fire.

Upon inspection, she saw the flames spreading rapidly. She could have only grabbed her children and exit the house.

The woman’s husband, 27-year-old l Michael Singh, a labourer, was not at home at the time.

The family estimates their losses to be over $1M.

The Fire Department is investigating.