35 new Covid cases recorded from 353 tests

Guyana has recorded 35 new Covid-19 cases from 353 tests, bringing the total confirmed cases to 5,189 as of November 24, 2020.

The total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 147. The latest fatality is that of a 87-year-old male from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

According to the Ministry of Health, 7 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

36 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 72 in institutional isolation and 766 in home isolation.

To date 28,160 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, 4,204 persons have been recovered from the virus.