30 million tonnes of manganese deposit sitting in North West District – Min. Bharrat

Some 30 million tonnes of manganese deposit are estimated to be sitting at the North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini), according to Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat.

He was at the time speaking during a recent broadcast programme where he boasted that for the first time in 55 years, Guyana is once again producing this mineral.

The Guyana Manganese Incorporated (GMI) has invested some US$75 million into the project at Matthews Ridge.

Reports indicate that GMI purchased four prospecting licences that covers an area of 45,729 acres, exploration results, mineral agreement, certain properties and infrastructure from RMI of Canada in November 2016.

Minister Bharrat noted that the project is already brining tremendous benefits the surrounding communities and residents.

“That manganese company currently employs 186 persons, mostly indigenous persons from those communities surrounding the Matthews Ridge Mines, so that by itself is having a positive impact in those communities…not only that but…we’re ensuring that the companies maintain the road network between Port Kaituma and Matthews Ridge including internal roads. So, it’s bringing added benefits to those communities and it has really created a positive impact in Region One,” the Minister explained.

He noted that such benefits will increase in the years to come as with the quantity of deposits, the company could be operating for another 16 years.

“And they’re continuing to do exploration activities,” Bharrat added.

Manganese is used to make clear glass, to desulfurise and deoxidise steel in steel production and to reduce the octane rating in gasoline. It also is used as a black-brown pigment in paint and as filler in dry cell batteries. Its alloys help stiffen the aluminum in soft-drink cans.

