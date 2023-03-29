Cousin now charged with murder of Linden cop

Twenty-seven-year-old Fawazz McRae was today charged with the murder of 32-year-old police sergeant Jermaine Semple, whom he shot in the head during a fight at a bar in Linden, on March 12.

McRae was arrested on March 12 and initially charged on the 15, March with an ‘Attempt to Commit Murder’.

However, the ‘Attempt to Commit Murder’ charge was withdrawn, and the charge of ‘Murder contrary to Common Law’ was instituted after the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The accused appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune, where the murder charge was read to him. He was not required to plea, and bail was refused. McRae was remanded to prison and the matter was postponed to April 14, 2023 for report.

According to previous reports, Semple, his brother Dervon Semple and McRae were imbibing at the Crown and Anchor Grill and Bar in Linden.

At about 21:00h on the day in question, a fight ensued between the cop and his brother.

During the altercation, the McRae, who is their cousin, went to make peace, and a fight then ensued between him and Semple.

As a result, McRae took out his licensed handgun, a .32 pistol, and discharged two rounds in the victim’s direction, one of which struck the cop to his head, causing him to receive severe injuries.

He was subsequently rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he had been in critical condition and on life support.

Nearly a week after he was shot, Semple had succumbed to his injuries.

