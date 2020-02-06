3-Y-O cancer patient begins treatment today

After arriving in the United States two days ago, three-year-old Chayanne Parboo will begin her treatment services today for her diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), a type of blood cancer that starts from young white blood cells called lymphocytes in the bone marrow.

The young child and her parents, Verney Charles and Lakeram Parboo, departed Guyana on Monday after she was hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) with no available treatment for the type of cancer.

However, through the Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA), the child was accepted to receive treatment at an overseas hospital. Funds were raised by the local organisation to transport Parboo to the facility, which was boosted with a cheque for $537,500 from Giftland Mall’s proprietor, Roy Beepat.

Monetary donations are still being accepted by SHEA on behalf of little Parboo to maintain her entire medical journey. To do so, interested donors can call 677-5280 or 679-1784 or visit the organisation’s Facebook page.

The child fell ill and was admitted to the Suddie Public Hospital but was later transferred to the GPHC.

Doctors first discovered that young Parboo’s platelet count was recorded to be 6000 and needed at least 50,000 to conduct a born marrow test. Following the help of blood donors, the test was done and medical practitioners discovered the child’s real illness.