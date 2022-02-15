3 more Covid deaths; 95 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of February 14th, 2022, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,199.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 69 East Berbice-Corentyne February 12 Unvaccinated Female 55 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara February 14 Unknown Male 54 Demerara-Mahaica February 14 Fully Vaccinated

Meanwhile, the country recorded 95 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 62,360.

There are seven persons in the ICU, 83 in institutional isolation, 1289 in home isolation, and 30 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 59,782.