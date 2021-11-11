3 more Covid deaths, 94 new cases

Three more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 955.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Female 60 East Berbice-Corentyne November 10 Unvaccinated Male 63 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara November 10 Fully Vaccinated Male 73 Upper Demerara – Berbice November 09 Unvaccinated

There are 94 new cases which takes the total positives recorded to date to 36,533.

There are 17 persons in the ICU, 53 in institutional isolation, 2232 in home isolation, and 13 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 33276.