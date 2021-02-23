3 in custody for fatal shooting of Tiger Bay man

Three persons are currently in custody as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 27-year-old Dale Christopher, aka “Sun Skull”, of Tiger Bay, Georgetown.

Christopher was reportedly shot to his abdomen at around 06:00hrs today during a party at Hill Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

Police said the crime was committed by a 40-year-old unemployed man of Freeman Street, East La Penitence.

Reports indicate that at around 01:00hrs, the man left his home in the company of a friend to attend the party.

A DJ at the event told investigators that at around 06:00hrs, while he was performing, he heard several explosions suspected to be gunshots; this caused the crowd of some 500 people to disperse.

The DJ said the performers were then informed that someone was shot. This caused them to abandon their performance and head home.

Meanwhile, a taxi driver of Tucville Housing Scheme, Georgetown further told police that he driving on Mandela Avenue when he was stopped by three unidentifiable men, who were carrying the injured person who was bleeding profusely.

Together, they transported the victim to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was examined and what appeared to be a gunshot wound was seen at the center of his abdomen.

When INews visited the man’s family at Tiger Bay, they indicated that they are not sure what transpired at the party.

Investigations are ongoing.