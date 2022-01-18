23-Y-O among 5 latest Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of January 17, 2022, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1101.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 42 Demerara-Mahaica January 17 Unvaccinated Male 23 Demerara-Mahaica January 17 Unknown Male 53 Demerara-Mahaica January 18 Fully Vaccinated Female 44 Upper Demerara-Berbice January 17 Unknown Male 78 Barima-Waini January 17 Unknown

Meanwhile, the country has seen 1083 new cases, taking the total number of cases recorded to date to 53,178.

There are 18 persons in the ICU, 181 in home isolation, 11,887 in home isolation, and 11 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 39,991.