2 more Covid deaths; 57 new cases

The Infectious Disease Hospital

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of December 06, 2021, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1008.

SEX                 AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status
Male 71 Essequibo Islands- West Demerara December 05 Fully Vaccinated
Male 83 Demerara- Mahaica December 06 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 57 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 38,217.

There are 17 persons in the ICU, 52 in institutional isolation, 872 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 36,268.

