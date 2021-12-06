2 more Covid deaths; 57 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of December 06, 2021, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1008.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 71 Essequibo Islands- West Demerara December 05 Fully Vaccinated Male 83 Demerara- Mahaica December 06 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 57 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 38,217.

There are 17 persons in the ICU, 52 in institutional isolation, 872 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 36,268.