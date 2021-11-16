2 more Covid deaths, 44 new cases

Two more women who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 961.

The latest fatalities are a 93-year-old who was unvaccinated and a 78-year-old whose vaccination status was unknown. Both women hailed from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and they died on November 15.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 44 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 36,916.

There are 17 persons in the ICU, 51 in institutional isolation, 2,018 in home isolation, and seven in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 33,869.