2 arrested for firearm, ganja found in separate operations

Police ranks in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have arrested two males following the discovery of an illegal weapon and narcotics during two separate operations.

One of those suspects is a 60-year-old male of Second Avenue, Bartica, who was caught with 24 grams of cannabis. The discovery was made at Third Avenue, Bartica, sometime around 01:12h today.

Reports are that acting on information received, the Police went to Third Avenue where they observed the suspect acting in a suspicious manner and was trying to conceal something in his hand.

The suspect then attempted to flee between neighbouring yards but was eventually apprehended by the police.

A search was conducted on his person but nothing illegal was found. A search was then carried out in the yard that the suspect ran through and the Police found a transparent parcel containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to Bartica Police Station, with the suspected narcotics which was weighed and amounted to 24 grams.

The 60-year-old is presently in custody pending charges.

Meanwhile, hours prior at Sand Hill Landing, Cuyuni River, a Smith and Wesson Revolver along with four rounds of matching ammunition was seized from a known male.

Police say the weapon was retrieved by a 33-year-old Supernumerary Constable attached to Baksh Diamond Enterprise Security Service at about 06:15h on Saturday.

This was after the suspect was “knocked out” by a 22-year-old male, whom he assaulted with the firearm.

According to the 22-year-old man, he and the suspect had a misunderstanding over some money when the suspect whipped out the firearm and dealt him a lash to his head with the gun. The suspect was then dealt a punch to his face and lost consciousness.

The 22-year-old miner immediately took away the firearm from the suspect and discharged a round in the air.

He then handed over the gun along with the ammunition to the Supernumerary Constable, who made contact with ranks from the Itaballi Police Checkpoint and informed them of the incident.

The firearm along with the four matching rounds of ammunition and one spent shell were recovered from the scene.

Efforts made to locate the suspect – who went missing after regaining consciousness – proved futile.

However, the firearm along with the 22-year-old miner was escorted to the Bartica Police Station.

Further investigations are ongoing.