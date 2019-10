Two persons residing on the West Coast of Berbice have been arrested in connection with the discovery of an unlicensed gun.

Police ranks in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) on Tuesday, acting on information received, intercepted a hire car in front of the Fort Wellington Police Station and conducted a search.

An unlicensed taurus revolver without ammunition was found concealed therein.

The driver and an occupant have since been detained and are assisting with the investigation.