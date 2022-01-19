18-Y-O among 2 nabbed with ganja

Police ranks in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) netted a 408-gram find of cannabis sativa following an intelligence-led operation at Samaroo Dam, Klein Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

The cannabis was unearthed on Monday at around 20:30h, Police said.

Two females, aged 18 and 34, are said to be the owners of the drugs.

According to Police, a report from the Police headquarters stated that the ranks went to the property where the females were, and a search was conducted on the first bedroom of the house.

During the search, a black bulky plastic bag was found under the bed. It contained several zip lock bags of seeds, leaves, and stems suspected to be Cannabis sativa. Both women were told of the suspicion, cautioned and arrested.

They were later taken to Leonora Police Station where the narcotic was weighed in their presence.

They remain in custody pending charges.