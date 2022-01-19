$14M worth of ganja found on vessel at GNIC Wharf

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) today found $14M worth of marijuana on a vessel docked at the Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated (GNIC) Wharf, Lombard Street, Georgetown.

CANU officers conducted the narcotics operation at the GNIC Wharf, during which officers from the Special Operations section conducted a search on a vessel that was scheduled to leave Port Georgetown later this morning with a quantity of cement.

Several parcels suspected to be cannabis were discovered throughout the vessel during this search.

The vessel is foreign-registered, with a crew of 19 foreign nationals.

The parcels, along with the vessel’s crew, were taken to the CANU headquarters for further processing, where the narcotic was tested and confirmed to be marijuana – a foreign type known as “creepy” with a total weight of 16.046kg (36lbs). The street value is approximately $14M.

CANU said if this narcotic had reached its intended destination, its street value would have been much higher.

CANU said the operation is part of an ongoing multi-agency and multi-national investigation aimed at dismantling a regional network involved in the movement of narcotics from Guyana using cargo vessels.