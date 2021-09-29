17-Y-O among 5 more Covid-19 deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of September 28, 2021, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 783.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 28 Demerara-Mahaica September 28 Unvaccinated Male 33 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 28 Unvaccinated Male 17 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 28 Unvaccinated Female 55 Upper Demerara – Berbice September 28 Unvaccinated Female 66 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 29 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, there are 279 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 31,638.

There are 31 persons in the ICU, 136 in institutional isolation, 3,926 in home isolation, and eleven in institutional quarantine.

Regarding recoveries, that figure stands at 26,762.