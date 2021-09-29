17-Y-O among 5 more Covid-19 deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of September 28, 2021, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 783.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Male
|28
|Demerara-Mahaica
|September 28
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|33
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|September 28
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|17
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|September 28
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|55
|Upper Demerara – Berbice
|September 28
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|66
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|September 29
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, there are 279 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 31,638.
There are 31 persons in the ICU, 136 in institutional isolation, 3,926 in home isolation, and eleven in institutional quarantine.
Regarding recoveries, that figure stands at 26,762.