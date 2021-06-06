16-Y-O pedal cyclist hospitalised after being hit by mini-bus on ECD road

Sixteen-year-old Vishwanauth Doodnauth is currently hospitalised suffering from an Intracranial Hemorrhage (bleeding skull) after he was hit by a mini-bus on Saturday night.

The accident occurred sometime around 21:40h on the Mon Repos Public Road, East Coast

Demerara.

According to the police report, Doodnauth, a resident of Dr. Miller Street, Triumph, ECD, and his younger brother were both on separate bicycles riding on riding from north to south on the Mon Repos Public Road.

While riding south across the southern carriageway onto the southern driving lane, minibus #BWW 5336, which was proceeding west along the southern driving lane on the southern carriageway, collided with the pedal cyclist causing him to fall onto the road surface, where he received injuries about his body and lost consciousness.

The minibus stopped and several persons exited in a bid to render assistance, after which the minibus drove away.

The pedal cyclist was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to GPHC where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient in the ICU.

Checks were made in the Mon Repos area with the description given to the police and the said minibus was found on the Mon Repos Public Road with damages consistent with the accident.

The police say the driver is unknown.

Enquiries still in progress.