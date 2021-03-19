16-Y-O charged for killing Sophia boy, 10

A 16-year-old lad has been charged for killing 10-year-old Anthony Cort of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The teen was today charged with “murder in the course of furtherance of a felony” under Section 100 (1) (C) (i) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

The young man appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plead to the charge.

The teenager has been remanded to the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre and the matter was postponed to May 12, 2021.

Cort was killed during the execution of a robbery under arms on March 11, 2021.

Cort was a student of the St Ambrose Primary School and had dreams of becoming a medical doctor.

Police say no one else has been arrested or charged in connection with the crime. Investigations are ongoing.