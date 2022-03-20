11 new COVID-19 infections recorded

The Ministry of Health has reported in its updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today that 11 more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This now takes the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 63,194.

Of this, however, only 156 cases are currently active including five patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 151 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Another 12 persons are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Guyana remains at 1,226 while some 61,812 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus to date.