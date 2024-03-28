11 homeless after fire flattens Angoy’s Avenue houses

Eleven people are now homeless after fire destroyed two houses at Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) on Wednesday.

Rudolph Majeet disclosed that around 8:30hrs, he was at home in his hammock while his wife was sitting in a chair when they heard a cackling sound.

“When I run upstairs the whole house catch afire. I run down and tell me wife and I hussle fuh ah bucket a water, but the water couldn’t even ah do…The fire take place so fast that we couldn’t even save anything,” Majeet related.

The New Amsterdam Fire was contacted but by the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the Lot 671 and 672 houses were already destroyed.

According to Majeet, he was occupying the Lot 671 two-bedroom wooden house with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and three grandchildren.

He said his daughter her husband and their two children were occupying Lot 672 house.

“My house was a 20×14 two-story building and we had a little business doing; we lost everything,” he said speaking of his two-bedroom house from which he operated a community grocery shop.

Persons desirous of making contact with Majeet can do so on telephone number 643-9503.

