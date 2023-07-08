10 homeless after fire guts Albion house

Two families are now contemplating their next move after a fire of unknown origin destroyed their house at Guava Bush, Albion, Corentyne in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Devindra Punwasi, 32, a cane harvester attached to the Albion Sugar Estate was occupying the lower flat of the Lot 51 Guava Bush, Albion house along with his pregnant wife and their two children.

The upper flat of the two-storey house was occupied by Shavanie Rakesk, her husband and their four children.

They say the fire started shortly after midnight on Thursday.

According to Rakesk, she was visiting a relative, a short distance away when she learnt that her house was on fire.

Meanwhile, Punwasi told this publication that he was at home with his family when he started to smell smoke and upon inspecting, found that the house was on fire.

Firefighters from Rose Hall Fire Station responded and were eventually able to put out the blaze.

Both families were unable to save anything.

The two families are seeking the public’s assistance at this time of need. They can be contacted by telephone numbers 6732462, 6283203, or 6732536.

--- ---