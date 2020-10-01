1 million N95 masks, 21 ventilators to arrive soon

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, on Thursday, announced that one million N95 masks will be arriving in Guyana “very soon” to boost the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed thanks to the Demerara Distillers Limited and the Doobay Medical and Research Centre for making the donation.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony disclosed that an additional 21 ventilators will be coming in the country on the 12th October. These ventilators, he said will be distributed to the Regional Hospitals to boost the capacity of the regional health system.

To this end, Dr Anthony added that training has already been commenced for the doctors at the Regional Hospitals to operate the machines.

He further noted that two PCR machines will be added to those at the National Public Health Reference Lab adding; “we are going to be able to process samples faster.”

Minister Anthony detailed that the Government has expanded the capacity at the GPHC where most of the severe COVID-19 cases go, but noted that the capacity of all the hospitals has also been expanded.

“We are now able to do more testing, and we are seeing that by doing more testing, we are seeing more people who have tested positive,” he noted.

Both PM Phillips and Minister Anthony appealed on all citizens to continue to adhere to the safety measures to ensure that the virus is contained and eventually eradicated.