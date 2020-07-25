1 killed in ECD accident

A man is now dead after he was involved in an accident at Montrose, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

He has been identified as Trevor Mangal who resided at Industry, ECD.

Reports indicate that Mangal was driving motorcar PXX 2522 at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into three parked vehicles.

The impact caused the car to spin multiple times before coming to a stop. As a result, the man was flung from the vehicle where he fell on to the roadway.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation has been launched.