1 dead after friends, who had feud over a woman, stab each other

A 28-year-old man is now dead after he was stabbed about his body by his former friend, with whom he had a misunderstanding over a woman.

Dead is Paul Braithwaite of Barnwell North, Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to the Police, the victim and suspect were friends until September 2020 when they had a misunderstanding over a woman. Since then, they would periodically get into arguments with each other.

At around 23:30h on Thursday, Braithwaite and the suspect were at Pepper Hill, Mocha when they got into another argument.

During the row, both men armed themselves with knives and began to stab each other about their bodies.

Braithwaite then began to flee the scene but he fell onto the road where he remained motionless.

The suspect then ran to the Mocha Police Outpost and reported the incident. He was told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested.

Based on his injuries, he was escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was treated and sent away.

A party of police responded to the report and upon arrival, they found the victim with several suspected stab wounds about his body.